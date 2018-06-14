Google Cloud Summit 2018: Focus on training Indian professionals on new Cloud technologies and services

Google Cloud Summit 2018 highlights Google Cloud Summit 2018 highlights

Google Cloud Summit 2018 held in Mumbai this week met with an overwhelming response from the community and partners alike. The technology giant showcased their latest cloud technology solutions with key focus on how businesses in India can gain from tools like Machine Learning, AI etc. as Google Cloud Platform (GCP) continues to bring new capabilities to more regions, environments, applications and users.

Google already has some of the world’s most successful businesses like Airbus, Coca Cola, Colgate, HSBC, Marks & Spencers etc. running on Google Cloud, and the company is now keen on onboarding some more Indian brands on the cloud platform. We have been informed that some large enterprises and emerging businesses in India such as Truecaller, L&T Finance, Titan, HDFC Sales, Policybazaar.com, Quikr, Delhivery, Yatra, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Cards and more have chosen Google Cloud as their technology partner recently.

The Google Cloud Platform is said to offer high speeds, low latency performance benefits with their setup in Mumbai now offering several services including computing, big data, storage and networking. Google has added a new service, Cloud Spanner at its Mumbai region that claims to revolutionize database administration and management, and makes application development more efficient and cost effective. On the training front, Google has recently made Machine Learning education accessible for everyone by announcing its first machine learning specialization – Machine Learning with TensorFlow on Google Cloud Platform, which is now available on Coursera.

During the Google Cloud Summit 2018, we got a chance to have a quick chat with Rick Harshman, Managing Director – Asia Pacific for Google Cloud. This is what he had to say on the following topics:

Focus on Indian market with respect to Google Cloud:

India is one of the key markets for us. We have already tripled the team for Google Cloud in India over the last year with an increase in manpower in sales, marketing professionals, engineering and professional services. The idea is to help organisations work with Google services more seamlessly.

Training Indian professionals on new cloud technologies:

Need for training on cloud services was the number 1 request during the last Google Summit. Keeping that in mind, we have boosted our training infrastructure in India that has resulted in a growth in the community on the platform by over 800% since. We are also providing training and startup programs in tier 2 cities in India.

Key strengths of the Google Cloud Platform:

For starters, we are by far the largest open cloud service provider. We provide complete security for user/company data stored on our cloud infrastructure by providing end to end data encryption. Along with that, we also provide full data analytics, and the businesses can leverage services like Machine Learning and AI. They also have access to the wide Google ecosystem, all under one platform.

The level of security on the platform:

We wouldn’t have had a fraction of our business had we not been secured enough. Due to recent unfortunate events security has been getting a lot of focus but it has always been core to our business. As I mentioned earlier, we provide a complete end to end encryption for user data. We have thousands of security experts safeguarding the data round the clock. On top of that, we also provide tools for businesses to secure their data. Even for services like Gmail, we constantly filter out several million spam mails per minute.

