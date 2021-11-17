scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
MUST READ

Google Cloud, Snap, Spotify back up after brief outage

Google Cloud's dashboard earlier showed that services including cloud developer tools, cloud console and cloud engine were facing disruptions.

By: Reuters |
Updated: November 17, 2021 5:11:00 pm
Google, snap, google cloud, google news,Google Cloud, Spotify and Snapchat had faced issues earlier today. (Image Source: Reuters)

Multiple social media apps such as Snapchat, Spotify and Alphabet’s Google Cloud appeared to be coming back online after a brief global outage on Tuesday.

Google said issues with its Cloud Networking, which counts Etsy, Spotify and Snap Inc as clients, were partially resolved shortly after thousands of users flagged it on outage tracking website downdetector.com.

Google Cloud’s dashboard earlier showed that services including cloud developer tools, cloud console and cloud engine were facing disruptions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Also Read |Google says it owns the technology at heart of Sonos suit

Spotify had said it was aware of “some issues right now and are checking them” after more than 50,000 users reported issues on DownDetector, but those disruptions have since been resolved, according to the website.

“Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we’re working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in,” Snapchat support said earlier in a tweet.

Fastly, the cloud company behind a major global internet outage in June, said it was seeing increased errors with origins in a “common cloud provider, unrelated to Fastly’s edge cloud platform.”

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Tuesday’s brief disruption follows a six-hour widespread outage last month that crippled Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, after faulty configuration changes on the company’s routers.

DownDetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 17: Latest News

Advertisement