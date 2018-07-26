Google Cloud Next 2018: Updates to G Suite enterprise edition announced

Google’s uber popular G Suite with 1.4 billion active users has announced a bunch of updates for their enterprise version during the Google Cloud Next 2018 summit in San Francisco. Google’s uber popular G Suite with 1.4 billion active users has announced a bunch of updates for their enterprise version during the Google Cloud Next 2018 summit in San Francisco.

Google’s uber popular G Suite with 1.4 billion active users has announced a bunch of updates for their enterprise version during the Google Cloud Next 2018 summit in San Francisco. Google claims that they have managed to onboard over a million new businesses on their productivity suite over the past year, thanks to its ease of use and security.

The company announced new Gmail for their enterprise customers too. The new Gmail claims to be a lot more secure with the use of machine learning to analyse threat indicators across billions of messages to help identify and avert potential security attacks. It supposedly blocks about 10 million spam and malicious emails every minute. In addition to that, users also get access to features like offline mail, redesigned security warning, smart compose etc. Smart compose basically auto-completes emails by adding common phrases, greetings and more. Though it was announced in this Google Cloud 2018 summit, this feature will still take a few weeks to reach the enterprise consumers.

In other updates to the G Suite, Google Voice, the online telephony solution is now available in Beta for the enterprise users. It is tightly integrated with other G Suite apps like Hangout Meet and Google Calendar and its AI-powered features assist in voicemail transcription and spam filtering. The enterprise needs to sign up for the Early Adopter Program to try out Google Voice right now.

Other key updates being Google Search for enterprise and Drive Enterprise to index, search and store data on Google Cloud. What may come as an encouraging news for several enterprises, both these products will be offered as standalone products for those interested in only these services, and do not want to opt for the entire suite.

Stay tuned for more update from Google Cloud Next 2018.

(The author is in San Francisco attending Google Cloud Next 2018 at the invite of Google India)

