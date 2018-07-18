Google cloud has disruption, bringing Snapchat, Spotify down

Some problems on Spotify were fixed within an hour. (Image: Bloomberg) Some problems on Spotify were fixed within an hour. (Image: Bloomberg)

Portions of Google’s cloud-computing service went down Tuesday, leading to the temporary failure of some popular applications that rely on the technology giant, including Snapchat and Spotify. The disruption affected Google’s service that provides computing storage and data management tools for companies.

“We are aware of issues affecting some of our GCP services and the team is actively investigating,” a spokesman for Alphabet Inc’s Google said in a statement. Less than an hour after the initial reports, the spokesman said the issues “should be resolved” as of 12:48 pm San Francisco time.

The outage hit Google a day after extended service issues for Amazon.com Inc. The two companies, along with Microsoft Corp, are the largest providers of data storage over the internet. Some problems on Spotify were fixed within an hour, according to the website Downdetector.com, which tracks outages.

“Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it,” Spotify tweeted from the account @SpotifyStatus during the service issue. “Thanks for your reports!”

