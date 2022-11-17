scorecardresearch
Google Cloud and DSCI launch initiative to encourage cloud migration

Google Cloud and the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) together launched the "Secure with Cloud

The 'Secure with cloud' initiative will help information officers understand cloud security. (Illustrative image)(Image credit: Pixabay)

Google Cloud has partnered with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) to launch the “Secure with Cloud” initiative aimed  at “demystifying cloud security”and encouraging cloud migration.

The Data Security Council of India nonprofit industry body for data protection and cybersecurity set up by NASSCOM, a trade association and advocacy group for the Indian tech industry. Secure with Cloud is a “thought leadership program” aimed at engaging with public secretary entities across various verticals to help them understand how cloud platforms and cloud-enabled products are created and to advocate for their security.

According to Google Cloud, the initiative aims to “capture the voice” of chief information and information security officers of central and state IT secretaries to encourage them to migrate their systems to the cloud. It also aims to improve collaboration between various stakeholders including the government, regulators, service providers and SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies.

