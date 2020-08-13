Google Classroom to get 10 regional language support, five more features soon

Google Classroom to be new features soon

The pandemic has shifted physical classrooms to online platforms as schools remain shut to contain the spread of the coronavirus. One of the most used platforms among teachers and students is Google Classroom. To further help both instructors and students better discover and track their work in Classroom, Google has announced to bring a to-do widget to the Classes page for students and a to-review widget for teachers. The tech giant also confirmed to bring more new features to offer an enhanced classroom experience to both teachers and students.

Features coming to Google Classroom soon

* Originality reports are built into Classroom and Assignments to provide teachers with flags for potential plagiarism in student work and also help students quickly identify passages that may need citations. Google is increasing the number of originality reports that teachers can use per class from three to five. Teachers will also be able to print, save and download reports to share with students, parents and administrators.

* Teachers and students will soon be able to run originality reports on Google Slides, in addition to Google Docs, as well as in multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, Norwegian, Swedish, Indonesian and Italian.

* In a few weeks, originality reports will be able to check submissions against a private, school-owned repository of past student work to look for student-to-student matches. Student submissions are automatically added when instructors use originality reports in the Classroom. If admins want to actively manage the repository, they can manually add files or remove documents directly.

* Google will roll out additional tools for admins who want to troubleshoot Classroom issues or gain deeper insights into usage across their domain.

* Google will soon launch Classroom in 10 additional languages including Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, and Urdu. The company also confirmed that soon Classroom will support over 54 languages globally, with even more coming in the future.

* In the coming months, Google will launch tools related to student engagement metrics, deeper integration with other teaching tools, mobile offline improvements, and integrated admin capabilities for deploying and managing Classroom.

