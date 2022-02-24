Google Chrome’s Lite Mode to soon be removed: All you need to know

Google Chrome’s Android app offered a feature that saved user’s data when they were on the move. This data saving mode was called Lite Mode and if you’ve opened Chrome for the first time on a new phone recently, you may remember the browser asking if you want to browse in Lite mode. Unfortunately, Google has now decided to put an end to the feature. Chrome’s next update, Chrome 100 will be eliminating the Lite Mode toggle.

Google announced the same on its support forum, first spotted by Android Police.

Why is Chrome’s Lite Mode being removed?

The primary function of Lite Mode was saving your data usage. The feature acted as a middleman between you and the web, compressing webpages before they were loaded in your device to ensure you use lesser data compared to loading the full page. This was also ideal when you wanted to just quickly look up a page, and didn’t want to wait for entire pages to load.

More on Chrome | Google releases its list of favourite Chrome Extensions of 2021

However, with data costs now becoming more affordable in many regions, the feature has become redundant. Well at least, Google certainly thinks so. Further, Chrome has also been making a number of improvements to the browser’s normal browsing mode as well to minimise data usage and improve page loading.

“In recent years we’ve seen a decrease in cost for mobile data in many countries, and we’ve shipped many improvements to Chrome to further minimise data usage and improve web page loading,” an excerpt of the post from a Google support manager said.

What if you still want a Lite Mode?

Unfortunately, there will be no way of using Lite Mode on Chrome once the feature is officially removed from Chrome 100 and its subsequent versions. Users still wanting to save more data can, however, look at other browsers that work in a similar manner like Opera Mini.