Google Chrome’s Dinosaur game gets a makeover to celebrate Olympics: Here’s how to play

As the whole world is cheering for their respective countries with the Olympics starting today (23 July), Google Chrome’s offline dinosaur game is getting a makeover. To celebrate the 2021 Summer Olympics, the dinosaur has been given new obstacles to jump over.

Chrome’s dinosaur game was originally designed to keep the users engaged in case they lose internet connectivity. You can also play the game anytime by typing in “chrome://dino” in the address bar.

Normally, the game involves jumping over cacti but to celebrate Olympics, the game will get added elements including gymnastics, surfing, track and field, swimming, and equestrian. The dinosaur even wears special outfits for each event and can win medals as well.

Here’s how to play the Dino game on Google Chrome

1. Open Google Chrome on the desktop or a mobile device. You can switch on the airplane mode to disconnect from the internet or go to chrome://dino.

2. Click on the space bar if you’re on the desktop. If you’re using a smartphone or tablet tap the dinosaur.

3. You will need to jump over a few cacti first. Eventually, an Olympic torch will appear. Run straight into the torch, don’t jump over it.

4. The dinosaur will then be swapped into an outfit and you can start playing one of the Olympic events.