scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Google Chrome to drop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 early next year

Google says Chrome 110 will be the last version of the popular web browser to support Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.

Google-ChromeGoogle will end support for Chrome on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in 2023. (File)

Google recently announced that it will be dropping support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 devices in February of next year. According to a Google support page, the tech giant announced that Chrome 110, which is scheduled to be released on February 7 2023, will be the last version of the popular web browser to support Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.

It is interesting to note that Windows 7 was launched back in 2009 with Microsoft ending mainstream support for Windows 7 back in 2020. Also, Google’s end of support matches that of Microsoft for Windows 7 ESU and Windows 8.1 extended support on January 10, 2023. According to a report by The Verge, more than 100 million PCs were running Windows last year.

What it means is that a lot of people will be at security risk since they will be running an outdated browser on an unsupported operating system. While Chrome 110 will continue to work, the browser won’t get any new features or security patches.

Also Read |CCI fines Google $113 million in second anti-trust penalty

Google often rolls out new security updates and bug fixes so as to keep the browser from malware and other security risks. The Google support page also advises those on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 to update their devices to a supported Windows version before Microsoft drops support for these operating systems next year so they can receive new features, latest security updates and usability enhancements.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...Premium
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying

In other news, Chrome developers were working on adding support for Passkeys and fingerprint lock for incognito tabs.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 06:05:38 pm
Next Story

Vaishali Takkar was in therapy during ‘toxic relationship’ with ex: Nishant Singh Malkani

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement