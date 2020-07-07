This upcoming Google Chrome update may save two hours of your laptop’s battery life

Google Chrome’s new update is set to boost power consumption Google Chrome’s new update is set to boost power consumption

Google Chrome is the most popular web browser but it comes with a price. Chrome uses not only a big chunk of your laptop’s RAM but drains your battery as well. Google is finally addressing the latter issue as they are set to roll out a new update which will fix the problem and increase your laptop’s life up to two hours.

Since work from home has become a norm and most employees use laptops for office work, the update will help a lot of users who had to keep their systems on charge most of the time.

As per TheWindowsClub, the experimental feature in Chrome will reduce energy consumption by shutting down the background tab’s unnecessary Java Script timers and trackers. Reportedly, in the experiment, there were a total of 36 background tabs running along with one blank foreground tab. However, the results were not as promising while playing Youtube video on chrome as it only saved 36 minutes worth of battery.

As promising as the new fix seems, it may not roll out with the next Chrome update. There’also a chance that it may get scrapped altogether. If it does get included in the next update, Chrome will almost be at par with its competitors Safari (for Mac users) and Microsoft Edge in terms of energy consumption.

There’s one more feature that is expected in the next update of the web browser. For quick payments, biometric authentication is in works. The feature will be available on Android smartphones and tablets. It will help users access saved payment details faster and more secure than before.

According to Android Police, the new feature will be a hidden flag that can be enabled for autofill payments. The users will just need to toggle the option in settings. The feature may use fingerprint or facial recognition to enter saved information automatically and taking the user to the secured page directly.

