Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Google Chrome to soon add fingerprint-locking for incognito tabs: Here’s how it will work

Google Chrome for Android will now let users lock incognito tabs and unlock them using fingerprint authentication.

Incognito mode helps hide your history and cookies.

Back in 2020, Google added a nifty feature to iOS called ‘Privacy Screen’ that required users to use Touch or Face ID authentication to use some Google apps. Now, Chrome for Android is getting a similar feature.

According to a recent report by 9to5Google, exiting Chrome when incognito tabs are open will instantly lock the pages. This is really useful if you want to hand your phone to someone to browse the internet.

How it works

Launching the browser and opening Incognito mode will now show a grey screen with the Incognito logo at the centre of the screen with an option below that says ‘Unlock Incognito’.

Tapping on the unlock option will then require fingerprint authentication. Alternatively, you can opt for the ‘Use PIN’ option. The new feature called ‘Lock incognito tabs when you leave Chrome’ can be toggled under the ‘Privacy and Security’ option under ‘Settings’.

If you want to close the locked incognito tabs, you can do so using the ‘Close all incognito tabs’ notification. It is interesting to note that the feature was first spotted back in Chrome 94.

While Google is yet to roll out the feature, it can be easily enabled on recent Android versions by typing ‘chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android’ in the Chrome address bar and enabling the flag. But Google might enable the feature in a future release since the flag is already present in the stable Chrome channel.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 05:05:36 pm
