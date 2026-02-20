Google Chrome gets split view, built-in PDF editing and ‘Save to Google Drive’ option for downloads

Google Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser, is getting a bunch of new features. The tech giant says all new features are aimed at boosting productivity by helping users manage tabs efficiently and complete tasks faster than before.

In a blog post, Google announced that Chrome is getting a Microsoft Edge-like “Split view”. As the name suggests, the functionality allows users to view two tabs simultaneously in a single window, eliminating the hassle of constantly switching between windows.

For example, you can use Chrome’s split view feature to take notes while watching a YouTube video and refer to a document while coding.