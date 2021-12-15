Google Chrome releases emergency update to fix multiple security vulnerabilities

Google has issued a new update for Chrome that fixes a number of vulnerabilities with the popular browser that is used by about 2.6 billion users across the world. The update comes as an emergency fix after a zero-day vulnerability was discovered that attackers are already exploiting.

Chrome version 96.0.4664.110, the new update, fixes five vulnerabilities, including four high-rated ones and a fifth critical vulnerability. The four high-rated vulnerabilities include one that lets attackers target Chrome’s JavaScript engine and execute code on a target computer.

“Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2021-4102 exists in the wild,” the company said. It added that “the Stable channel has been updated to 96.0.4664.110 for Windows, Mac and Linux which will roll out over the coming days/weeks.” and “extended stable channel has also been updated to 96.0.4664.110 for Windows and Mac which will roll out over the coming days/weeks.”

The five vulnerabilities fixed include CVE-2021-4099, CVE-2021-4100, CVE-2021-4101 and CVE-2021-4102. There isn’t a lot known about the technical details of the five vulnerabilities, which is likely something Google will make public after the new update that rectifies the same has been installed by all users.

Why should you update to Chrome 96.0.4664.110 immediately?

The government’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) recently issued a warning asking all Chrome users to update to the latest version as soon as possible.

In a report published by CERT.in on December 14, the organisation mentions that “multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the target system.”

“The vulnerability (CVE-2021-4102) is being actively exploited in the wild,” the report added.

To update your Google Chrome browser, users can simply click on the three-dot-menu on the top right and navigate to Help/ About Google Chrome. If the update is available in your region, it will show up here. If it doesn’t users can wait and try again at a later time.