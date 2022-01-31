Google Chrome on Android could soon warn users if they want to close all their tabs

Google is testing out a new feature for Chrome on Android. The unstable ‘Canary’ build now has a confirmation dialogue box that pops up, asking users if they want to close out all their Chrome tabs.

Chrome on Android does not come with startup options like the desktop version, where you can restore tabs or continue working from where you left off. Instead, it clutters up all your tabs and opens a fresh window, each time you tap on the application. The tabs can easily be closed by accessing the 3-dot menu at the top-right. However, bringing them back is near impossible.

When you close tabs on Chrome (Android), either on purpose or while aiming for the Incognito mode, you get an Undo button that disappears after a few seconds. With this setting, one can easily lose hours of valuable work or research – going up to hundreds of tabs.

However, the new Chrome 100 Canary build is bringing a confirmation box that lets you cancel the closing process. Users can access this setting by visiting the ‘flags’ page on Chrome Canary build by typing in “chrome://flags” in the URL bar.

This will take you to the experimental features page, where you can search for the “close all tabs” setting and select ‘Enabled’ via the dropdown menu. With a simple restart, the feature gets enabled and you will see a confirmation pop-up each time you try closing a bunch of tabs at the same time.

Google has also been testing a tab muting function for Canary on Windows. The feature allows one to click on the speaker icon to mute audio from a tab that is not in use. The 2020 stable builds of Chrome had this feature, though Google eventually removed it when they updated their user interface.