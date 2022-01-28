scorecardresearch
Friday, January 28, 2022
Google Chrome may soon make muting individual tabs much easier

Google Chrome may soon make muting tabs simpler by offering a dedicated mute button on individual tabs.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
January 28, 2022 12:32:05 pm
google chrome, google chrome tips and tricks, google chrome mute tabs,Google Chrome may soon simplify the process of muting individual tabs. Here's how. (File)

Google Chrome, one of the most popular browsers for desktops and laptops is known for its features. One of them is muting individual tabs, which is great when you have multiple tabs open with some form of media playing in them and you want to selectively mute some, but not all your tabs.

However, this feature requires you to right click on a tab and choose the mute option, making it a two-click process. Now it seems chrome is trying to cut the process down to a single step by making the mute button available right on the tab itself.

Also Read |Top Google Chrome extensions of 2021

A new report by Chrome Story points out that the new Chrome Canary builds have this feature, which can be toggled on and off from a new flag called “Tab audio muting UI control.”

With this flag enabled, users can see a speaker icon next to the close button on a tab and when you hover your mouse over it, it will reportedly turn to a mute button. You can then click on the button to instantly mute the tab.

google chrome, google chrome tips and tricks, google chrome mute tabs, Here’s how the feature will look when in action. (Image Source: Chrome Story)

Since the feature is already on Chrome Canary, it could eventually come to the stable everyday Google Chrome as well.

How to try out the feature right now?

If you use Chrome Canary, you can try out the feature by opening chrome://flags and searching for “Tab audio muting UI control,” and setting it to ‘Enabled’. You will then be able to see the new feature in action after restarting the browser and opening any tab with some media playback.

The flag is currently available on macOS, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS. You still won’t get it on the Android version of the browser, though.

