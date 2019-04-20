Google Chrome for Android gets dark mode, reader mode available in Canary: Reports

Google has been working on bringing the dark mode for its apps. The company has been testing the dark theme in some of its apps for quite some time now, and it seems that the technology giant has finally brought the theme on the stable version of Chrome for Android, according to a report by Android Police.

Advertising

As per the report, the dark mode is available with Google Chrome’s version 74 for Android, which can be downloaded from the Play Store or APK Mirror. However, in India, Google Play currently shows only version 73 of Chrome for Android available.

When turned on, the dark theme can turn the screen dark, while changing the text into white. It is helpful in saving battery life.

To recall, Google started testing the dark mode feature this February and the new feature has finally started making its way to the stable version of the app. Mac users had got support for dark mode in the last month and now Android users have started getting it.

Advertising

Separately, Google has also started testing a new reader mode in the Chrome Canary for desktop users, which works by stripping the pages of all unnecessary content such as ads and animations, and keeps only the article text and the images on the page, ZDNet reported.

Users can enable the feature by going to chrome://flags/#enable-reader-mode section in the Chrome Canary version. Once enabled the flag, users need to restart the browser and start using the reader mode by clicking on the Chrome drop down menu on the top right and then choosing the option of ‘Distill’ page.

Also read Amazon and Google resolve issues; YouTube to return to Fire TV, Prime Video to support Chromecast

And finally, Google is taking steps to prevent man in the middle (MiTM) phishing attacks and will be blocking all sign-ins from embedded browser frameworks. This will be enabled starting in June this year, Google announced in its security blog.

The reason behind the implementation of this feature is that Chrome is not able to differentiate between a legitimate sign in and an MiTM attack.