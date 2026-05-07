Google Chrome feeling cluttered? 10 simple tricks to make everyday browsing easier

For many users, Google Chrome has become more than just a browser. From checking emails and attending meetings to reading, researching and managing daily tasks, much of the workday now unfolds inside a single window.
However, as tabs pile up and notifications keep appearing, Chrome can start to feel like a productivity tool and more like a distraction. A few built-in features and small browsing habits can help make everyday use noticeably smoother.
Here are 10 simple Google Chrome tricks that can help make browsing cleaner, quicker and easier to manage.
It may seem like a small change, but repeated notification prompts from websites can quickly break concentration. Disabling non-essential alerts can make browsing less distracting, especially during work or research sessions.
Pages such as email, calendars and work dashboards often remain open throughout the day. Chrome’s ‘pin tab’ feature keeps these tabs fixed to the left side of the browser while taking up less space.
When multiple tabs are open at once, Chrome’s tab groups can help. Related tabs can be clustered together, for instance work, reading or shopping and collapsed when not in use.
If your browser often ends up crowded, extensions such as One Tab can temporarily store open tabs in a list. This can be useful when you want to revisit pages later without keeping everything open.
Chrome’s address bar can do more than search the web. Typing the name of a previously visited page, bookmark, or website often surfaces it instantly, which can save a few extra clicks.
Small shortcuts can also make browsing smoother. Opening a new tab, reopening a recently closed page, or moving quickly between tabs may not seem significant at first, but over time these actions can noticeably speed up everyday use.
Articles you plan to return to later do not always need to remain open in separate tabs. Chrome’s reading list offers a cleaner way to save pages for later reading.
Creating bookmark folders for categories such as work, news, shopping or research can make frequently used pages easier to find and reduce unnecessary searching.
Too many browser extensions running in the background can affect Chrome’s speed. Reviewing installed add-ons from time to time and removing unused ones can improve performance.
Lastly, signing in to Chrome allows bookmarks, saved passwords and browsing preferences to stay available across desktop and mobile devices. For users who switch devices often, this can make browsing more seamless.
For regular Chrome users, these are not dramatic changes. Yet taken together, they can make everyday browsing feel more organised, less cluttered and easier to manage.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)