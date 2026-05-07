Google Chrome feeling cluttered? 10 simple tricks to make everyday browsing easier

For many users, Google Chrome has become more than just a browser. From checking emails and attending meetings to reading, researching and managing daily tasks, much of the workday now unfolds inside a single window.

However, as tabs pile up and notifications keep appearing, Chrome can start to feel like a productivity tool and more like a distraction. A few built-in features and small browsing habits can help make everyday use noticeably smoother.

Here are 10 simple Google Chrome tricks that can help make browsing cleaner, quicker and easier to manage.

Turn off unnecessary notifications

It may seem like a small change, but repeated notification prompts from websites can quickly break concentration. Disabling non-essential alerts can make browsing less distracting, especially during work or research sessions.