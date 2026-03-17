Google just fixed a decade-old Chrome headache for Android tablet and phone users

Chrome has remained the most widely used browser on Android for well over a decade, but its mobile version still lacks several features available on desktop.
But that is finally changing. According to a recent report by 9to5Google, Google is bringing the bookmarks bar, a long-standing desktop feature, to Chrome on Android tablets and foldables.
Similar to the desktop version, the bookmarks bar will appear below the address bar and span the full width of the screen. It also looks largely the same.
An icon accompanies all your favourite websites on the left, while folders can also be opened by simply tapping on the name.
If you have added a lot of bookmarks to the bar, the right side of the bar will show a right-facing arrow, also called a chevron, that can be clicked to reveal hidden bookmarks which do not show up in the bar.
Also, long pressing on a bookmark will show you the full address of the website you have saved.
To enable the bookmarks bar in Chrome for Android, simply head over to the Settings page, tap on Appearance and select the Show bookmarks bar.
The new feature is rolling out for version 146 of Chrome for Android. If the option isn’t visible on your device, update Chrome to the latest version and ‘Force Stop’ Chrome from the app info menu.
One thing to note here is that the option may not appear on narrow-screen devices like smartphones.
Just a day ago, Google blocked a popular Chrome extension called Save as Image because it contained malware that could potentially modify Amazon and Best Buy affiliate links. As the name suggests, the extension allowed users to save images in different file formats.