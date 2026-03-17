Google just fixed a decade-old Chrome headache for Android tablet and phone users

Chrome has remained the most widely used browser on Android for well over a decade, but its mobile version still lacks several features available on desktop.

But that is finally changing. According to a recent report by 9to5Google, Google is bringing the bookmarks bar, a long-standing desktop feature, to Chrome on Android tablets and foldables.

Similar to the desktop version, the bookmarks bar will appear below the address bar and span the full width of the screen. It also looks largely the same.

An icon accompanies all your favourite websites on the left, while folders can also be opened by simply tapping on the name.