Google Chrome’s new update to be faster, more secure with HTTPS protocol

Google announced on March 23 via Chromium blog that the latest update of its web browser Chrome will use the HTTPS protocol by default in an attempt to make the search faster and secure than before. Earlier, the popular web browser used to add HTTP instead of the HTTPS secure protocol whenever a user tried to open a website.

Google mentions in its blogpost that all searches in the address bar that do not include any protocol will automatically have the secure protocol as default. For example, if a user searches for flipkart.com, Chrome used to complete it as http followed by flipkart.com, which will now change.

This protocol will also be followed when a user visits a website he/she has not visited before. The tech giant explains that since it will not need to convert from HTTP to HTTPS, the loading speed will be faster.

Google says that for sites that still don’t support HTTPS, Chrome 90 will use HTTP. This protocol will also be followed when the HTTPS attempt fails. These fails include certificate errors (mismatch or untrusted self-signed certificate) and connection errors (DNS resolution failure).

The blog also mentions that HTTP will protect users “by encrypting traffic sent over the network, so that sensitive information users enter on websites cannot be intercepted or modified by attackers or eavesdroppers”. The Chrome 90 is being rolled out for desktop and Android devices first. Google did not provide the exact date of the rollout for iOS devices but says that it will follow soon after.

Earlier this month, Chrome also made available its Live Caption Feature for few smartphones. It helps in creating captions for any video, podcast, audio message in realtime. For now, the feature supports only the English language.