scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 16, 2021
MUST READ

Google chat launches new feature to prevent data leaks

Google has now confirmed that it is working on developing a plan to help prevent businesses and teams from getting their data leaked.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 16, 2021 4:53:34 pm
Google, Google chat, Google chat features, Google Data Loss Prevention, Google DLP, Google Data Loss Prevention, Google newsThe company is working on Data Loss Prevention (DLP) rules and policies for Admins in Google Chat (Image source: App logo/Play Store)

The threat of getting your data leaked is one of the biggest concerns in this day and age. Google has announced that it is working on developing a plan to help prevent businesses and teams from getting their data leaked.

The company is working on Data Loss Prevention (DLP) rules and policies for Admins in Google Chat. Currently, the new feature is in the beta stage, so you’ll have to sign up for the same if you are interested in testing it out.

These DLP rules will apply to people who regularly share sensitive content with others. It will help in preventing the leak of confidential information to outside of the group.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |What happens to your Google data after you die? Here is the answer

The admin will be given access to a set of rules and settings that can be enabled and even customised to fit their specific requirements.

Once enabled, messages in the group will be scanned for any information that may be deemed sensitive. Additionally, each message and image will be scanned before it’s sent. Google says links to websites will not be scanned.

Google says that DLP rules won’t be limited to only Google Chat and can be used for other platforms including Chrome and Drive.

If a user tries to send sensitive information using Google Drive, it will be blocked. Additionally, Google will also notify the admin when a violation occurs. In case a member tries to share sensitive information, the admin will get a report the same. It is important to note that as the new feature comes as part of a beta update, there may be some bugs with the feature.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 16: Latest News

Advertisement