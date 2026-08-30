Google changes spam policy in EU to avert antitrust fine

The Google campus in Mountain View, Calif., July 22, 2025. (Kelsey McClellan/The New York Times)

Alphabet’s Google on Friday said it had changed its spam policy in Europe to address EU concerns that could have resulted in an antitrust fine.

The U.S. tech giant found itself in EU regulators’ crosshairs after publishers complained ⁠about ​its site reputation abuse policy.

It targets the practice of publishing third-party pages on a site in an attempt to abuse search ​rankings ​by taking advantage of the ⁠host site’s ranking signals, commonly referred to as parasite SEO.

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The EU ‌said that its monitoring showed that Google’s spam policy demoted news media and other publishers’ websites and content in Google search results, when those websites include content from commercial partners.