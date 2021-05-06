scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 06, 2021
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pushes for new ‘hybrid workplace’ model in email to employees

Google envisions a "hybrid workweek" where employees work from the office three days a week and two days "wherever suits them best."

May 6, 2021 10:00:48 am
The post-coronavirus workplace might be the hybrid office, according to Google.

Google is reimagining the office and post Covid-19 workplace environment through a series of new initiatives. On Wednesday, in an email sent to employees, Google’s chief executive officer Sundar Pichai said the company a workforce where about 20 per cent of the staff would work from home on a permanent basis, while another 20 per cent would shift to new offices. The rest 60 per cent of the staff will be working from their current location.

“We’ll move to a hybrid work week where most Googlers spend approximately three days in the office and two days wherever they work best,” Pichai said in the email. “There will also be roles that may need to be on site more than three days a week due to the nature of the work,” he added.

Google will offer four weeks per year where staff can work from anywhere with manager approval. The idea, as per the MountainView, California-based tech giant, is to give everyone “more flexibility” around summer and holiday travel.

The global pandemic has changed how we work. While work from home is currently the norm, but as economies begin to begin up, larger organisations such as Google are in favor of a hybrid office model after Covid. However, Facebook and Twitter, are emphasing on work from home “forever”.

“The future of work is flexibility,” Pichai said. He said the new changes are aimed to help employees do their best at work. Google first began opening its US offices in a limited capacity in April.

India-born Pichai also said that it was “heartbreaking” to see increasing Covid-19 cases in places such as India and Brazil. “Please focus on taking care of yourselves and your loved ones right now. We are here to support however we can,” he said.

