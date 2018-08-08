Google CEO Sundar Pichai questioned by US senators over reported Chinese search engine

Reports surfaced last week that Google is planning a censored search engine project for China. Six US senators including Florida Republican Marco Rubio have written to Google CEPichai Reports surfaced last week that Google is planning a censored search engine project for China. Six US senators including Florida Republican Marco Rubio have written to Google CEPichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is being questioned by six US senators on reports about the company’s plan to release censored search engine in China. Reports surfaced last week that Google is planning a censored search engine project for China via The Information. Following these reports, six US senators including Florida Republican Marco Rubio have written to Pichai. Google has neither confirmed nor denied these reports.

In 2010, Google refused to yield to Chinese censorship on ethical grounds. According to a Fortune report, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, raised concerns on these reports: “What has changed since 2010 to make Google comfortable cooperating with the rigorous censorship regime in China?”

In a letter written by US senator to Pichai, he notes that Google’s project is “deeply troubling and risks making Google complicit in human rights abuses” on Chinese soil, reports Fortune. The report further reiterates Google’s refusal to go along with “Chinese government censorship requirements on ethical grounds, and essentially abandoned the market.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is being questioned on the agreement whether this is part of the company’s plan to enter the Chinese market with the help of a censored search engine. He is also being questioned on what all blacklisted searches and websites will be accessible to Chinese version of Google search engine.

Republican senator Marco Rubio is loudest critics of US president Donald Trump’s policies on China. Meanwhile, Google has hundreds of people working in China, which happens to be home to the largest Internet population of 772 million active users.

With inputs from IANS

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd