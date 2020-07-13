Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces $10 billion invesment in India

Sundar Pichai at Google for India 2020 virtual event (Source: Google for India event screenshot) Sundar Pichai at Google for India 2020 virtual event (Source: Google for India event screenshot)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $10 billion investment in India on Monday at the Google for India virtual live-stream event. The event focused on contributing to accelerate India’s digital economy with this investment over the next five to seven years.

“Today, I’m excited to announce the Google for India Digitization Fund. Through this effort, we will invest ₹75,000 crores, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years. We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy,” Pichai said.

Firstly, the Rs 75,000 crore investment will focus on help in enabling affordable access and information to every Indian irrespective of the language. Secondly, India’s unique needs to be met by products and services. The huge investment will also help local businesses to move towards digital transformation. Also, it will work towards using Artificial Integellince (AI) in areas like health, education, etc.

One of the examples for the Pichai cited was the AI flood forecasting system which will help warn and evacuate areas that may get affected by the natural disaster. Also, an AI-powered reading tutor app Bolo aka Read Along to help kids read and learn on their own.

The 48-year-old shared the success of programs like Internet Saathi and claimed that it has helped over 30 million women across India to learn digital skills and incorporate them into their lives and the communities.

Pichai also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the implementation of his vision Digital India which has made internet accessible to a billion Indians via cheap smartphones, affordable data, and world-class telecom infrastructure.

