Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday today: But when did it really start?

Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday today, September 27, with a special doodle on the homepage. But did you know that Google hasn’t always celebrated its birthday on September 27? For instance, while the fourth birthday was celebrated on September 27, 2002, for the 5th birthday, Google had a doodle on September 8, 2003. And for the sixth birthday, the date chosen to celebrate was September 7, 2004.

And in 2005, the doodle was actual up on September 26 to mark birthday number 7. But since 2006, Google has stuck with September 27 as the date.

When did Google start?

While Google has now continued with September 27 as the official date, there are plenty of birthdays for the search engine. The domain name Google.com was registered on September 15, 1997, and if one goes by 1997 as the year, then this is technically birthday number 24.

But Google as a project began in January 1996 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, while they were both at Stanford university. However, January has never been considered an official birthday.

The company was officially incorporated on September 4, 1998. Of course, this means that September 4 should ideally be the birthday. So why did September 27 get picked as the birthday? Well, September 27 was chosen to celebrate a new milestone in the number of pages that Google was indexing on the search engine.

Remember, when Google started, it was not the biggest or only search engine in the world. Yahoo was a lot bigger, but Google slowly and steadily came to dominate the entire market. For the past few years, Google has stuck with the September 27 date, and it will likely continue.

In the last few years, we’ve seen Google evolve beyond just being a search engine. There’s Gmail, Android, the Play Store, Google Assistant YouTube, Google Meet to name some of the most important products from the company. And yes, most of Google’s core products boast of more than a billion users each today, which shows just how dominant the company is, nearly 23 years after it first started.