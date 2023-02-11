scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Google cautions against ‘hallucinating’ chatbots

Google has been on the back foot after OpenAI, a startup Microsoft is backing with around $10 billion, in November introduced ChatGPT.

Google bardA sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Listen to this article
Google cautions against ‘hallucinating’ chatbots
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The boss of Google’s search engine warned against the pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, as Google parent company Alphabet battles to compete with blockbuster app ChatGPT.

“This kind of artificial intelligence we’re talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we call hallucination,” Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google and head of Google Search, told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

“This then expresses itself in such a way that a machine provides a convincing but completely made-up answer,” Raghavan said in comments published in German. One of the fundamental tasks, he added, was keeping this to a minimum.

Also Read |Alice, Racter and Jabberwacky: A timeline of AI chatbots before ChatGPT and Bard

Google has been on the back foot after OpenAI, a startup Microsoft is backing with around $10 billion, in November introduced ChatGPT, which has since wowed users with its strikingly human-like responses to user queries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter
This government employment exchange is a firm believer in doing a good job
This government employment exchange is a firm believer in doing a good job

Alphabet Inc introduced Bard, its own chatbot, earlier this week, but the software shared inaccurate information in a promotional video in a gaffe that cost the company $100 billion in market value on Wednesday.

Alphabet, which is still conducting user testing on Bard, has not yet indicated when the app could go public.

“We obviously feel the urgency, but we also feel the great responsibility,” Raghavan said. “We certainly don’t want to mislead the public.”

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 10:03 IST
Next Story

From 2018 to now, BJP has modulated Tripura message: Freedom from Left ‘misrule’, to good governance

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close