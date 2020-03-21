Google cancels I/O 2020 completely amid growing coronavirus fears

Google is no more holding its annual developer conference, I/O, in any form this year. Google is no more holding its annual developer conference, I/O, in any form this year.

Google has completely cancelled Google I/O, its flagship annual developer conference, over coronavirus fears. Previously, the tech major has said it planned to hold a virtual conference instead of the physical event, Now, the company said it would not hold “I/O in any capacity this year.” On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered residents to stay home and leave only for essential trips.

“Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. We’ll all continue to do everything we can to help our communities stay safe, informed, and connected,” Google said in a tweet. “Please know that we remain committed to sharing ongoing Android updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums.”

Google I/O is the annual conference where the company typically reveals a newer version of Android mobile updates, new features coming to Google Assistant, Maps, Chrome OS and other products. The annual I/O is a separate event from the company’s fall hardware launch event, where it usually launches its flagship Pixel smartphones and Google Home smart speakers.

The cancellation of the annual I/O comes at a time when all major tech companies are struggling to hold events and product launches. Apple and Facebook cancelled similar developer conferences, and big tech events like MWC have been cancelled altogether.

It’s unclear if and when Google will announce Android 11. However, it’s likely that the company will push out the necessary information through press releases and YouTube videos.

