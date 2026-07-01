Google brings Gemini Spark to macOS, adds app integrations and real-time tracking features

Google has announced a set of updates for Gemini Spark, its always-on autonomous AI-agent that automates complex tasks. The new updates bring a macOS experience, broader integrations with third-party services, and new capabilities designed to track topics and events in real time.

The company said Gemini Spark can now operate beyond a traditional chat interface on macOS, allowing users to automate tasks involving files and applications on their desktops. Users can for instance, organise files, generate spreadsheets using locally stored documents and schedule recurring workflows. Google noted that Spark only accesses files that users explicitly grant permission to use.

Additionally, Google revealed plans to enable remote task execution in the future. This feature would allow users to assign multi-step actions from a smartphone, such as retrieving information from a Mac and sharing it via email, while the computer performs the requested tasks in the background.