Google brings Gemini Spark to macOS, adds app integrations and real-time tracking features

Google has announced a set of updates for Gemini Spark, its always-on autonomous AI-agent that automates complex tasks. The new updates bring a macOS experience, broader integrations with third-party services, and new capabilities designed to track topics and events in real time.
The company said Gemini Spark can now operate beyond a traditional chat interface on macOS, allowing users to automate tasks involving files and applications on their desktops. Users can for instance, organise files, generate spreadsheets using locally stored documents and schedule recurring workflows. Google noted that Spark only accesses files that users explicitly grant permission to use.
Additionally, Google revealed plans to enable remote task execution in the future. This feature would allow users to assign multi-step actions from a smartphone, such as retrieving information from a Mac and sharing it via email, while the computer performs the requested tasks in the background.
Gemini Spark for macOS is currently available in beta for Google AI Ultra subscribers aged 18 years and above in the US.
Google is also expanding Spark’s connected app ecosystem. Alongside existing integrations, the assistant now supports Google Tasks and Google Keep, enabling users to convert notes into actionable tasks. Integrations with Canva, Dropbox, Instacart, openTable and Zillow Rentals are also being introduced with availability expected to expand across web, mobile and macOS platforms over the coming weeks.
Furthermore, Google is adding support for custom Model Context Protocol (MCP) allowing users to connect external applications directly to Gemini Spark for more personalised workflows.
Another addition is Spark’s ability to monitor topics and deliver updates in real time. According to Google, users can ask the assistant to track information across blogs, news websites, social media, finance, shopping, weather and sports, and receive notifications when specified events occur.
Google said these updates are beginning to roll out, with more Gemini Spark developments later this summer.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)