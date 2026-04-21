Google brings Gemini-powered Chrome experience to 7 more countries

Users can edit or transform images found on the web using features like Nano Banana 2, adding another layer of functionality to everyday browsing. (Photo Reuters)

Google has announced a wider rollout of its Gemini integration in Chrome, bringing the feature to users in Australia, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam. The update will be available on desktop and iOS across all these markets, with Japan currently limited to desktop support.

The move is part of Google’s broader push to embed AI more deeply into its Chrome browser experience. Over the last year, the firm has developed new user interactions with Gemini. For example, it recently launched a floating window that makes interaction fast while leaving users to browse the web undisturbed.

Earlier this year, Google unveiled an information assistant placed in the sidebar to help users organise their data in multiple tabs. The assistant can provide answers to queries, summarise data, and combine information from different tabs to help organise the browsing experience.