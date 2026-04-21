Google brings Gemini-powered Chrome experience to 7 more countries

Google has announced a wider rollout of its Gemini integration in Chrome, bringing the feature to users in Australia, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam. The update will be available on desktop and iOS across all these markets, with Japan currently limited to desktop support.
The move is part of Google’s broader push to embed AI more deeply into its Chrome browser experience. Over the last year, the firm has developed new user interactions with Gemini. For example, it recently launched a floating window that makes interaction fast while leaving users to browse the web undisturbed.
Earlier this year, Google unveiled an information assistant placed in the sidebar to help users organise their data in multiple tabs. The assistant can provide answers to queries, summarise data, and combine information from different tabs to help organise the browsing experience.
One major benefit Google claims this interaction offers is “personal intelligence”, which helps users interact with the Chrome extension by connecting to other Google products. As a result, users can do a number of things via Chrome, for example, arrange meetings using Calendar, check places using Maps, and send emails using Gmail.
The sidebar also includes creative tools. Users can edit or transform images found on the web using features like Nano Banana 2, adding another layer of functionality to everyday browsing.
Gemini in Chrome was first introduced in the United States in January. Since then, Google has gradually expanded access, bringing the feature to India, Canada, and New Zealand in March before this latest rollout.
While the expansion increases availability, some advanced capabilities are still limited. Google’s agentic feature, which allows Gemini to take control of the browser and complete tasks on a user’s behalf, remains in testing. For now, it is accessible only to users subscribed to the company’s AI Pro and AI Ultra plans in the US.