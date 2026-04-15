Google brings Gemini Personal Intelligence to India, expands Chrome AI tools

Gemini now understands your data better, while Chrome helps you reuse AI prompts across different tasks and pages (Image: Reuters)

Google Gemini is enhancing its AI services by offering Personal Intelligence in India through the deployment of Gemini’s Personal Intelligence, which provides users with more personalised access to their information.

This new feature enables users to link their Google accounts, including Gmail and Google Photos, to Gemini. When linked, users can pose inquiries and get results related to their data.

Personal Intelligence gives users the option to ask questions about information within their emails, pictures, and recent activities. For example, users can inquire about travel plans and get answers from the information available on their account.

It also helps extract information from videos that the user has been watching on YouTube and give recommendations based on that. To make things transparent for users, Google has revealed that it will guide users about where it gets the information from.