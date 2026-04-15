Google brings Gemini Personal Intelligence to India, expands Chrome AI tools

Google Gemini is enhancing its AI services by offering Personal Intelligence in India through the deployment of Gemini’s Personal Intelligence, which provides users with more personalised access to their information.
This new feature enables users to link their Google accounts, including Gmail and Google Photos, to Gemini. When linked, users can pose inquiries and get results related to their data.
Personal Intelligence gives users the option to ask questions about information within their emails, pictures, and recent activities. For example, users can inquire about travel plans and get answers from the information available on their account.
It also helps extract information from videos that the user has been watching on YouTube and give recommendations based on that. To make things transparent for users, Google has revealed that it will guide users about where it gets the information from.
At launch, the feature is available only to users subscribed to AI Pro and AI Ultra plans in India. However, the company has indicated that it plans to expand access to free users in the coming weeks.
India is a key market for Google, and this rollout marks another step in bringing advanced AI tools to a wider audience. The company first introduced Personal Intelligence in the United States earlier this year before expanding it to other regions, including Japan.
Google has acknowledged that the feature is still evolving and may not always interpret user data correctly.
“Gemini may also struggle with timing or nuance, particularly regarding relationship changes, like divorces, or your various interests. For instance, seeing hundreds of photos of you at a golf course might lead it to assume you love golf. But it misses the nuance: You don’t love golf, but you love your son, and that’s why you’re there. If Gemini gets this wrong, you can just tell it (“I don’t like golf”),” the company explained in the blog post.
The rollout comes as Google continues to introduce AI-powered features in India at a steady pace. Recently, the company brought Gemini integration to Chrome in the country and enabled AI-driven restaurant bookings through partnerships with platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, and EazyDiner.
Google is also expanding the capabilities of its Chrome browser with a new Artificial Intelligence feature designed to make everyday browsing more efficient. The company has introduced ‘Skills’, a tool that allows users to save and reuse their most-used AI prompts across different websites.
The update builds on Google’s integration of Gemini into Chrome, as competition in the browser space intensifies with offerings from companies like OpenAI, Perplexity AI, and The Browser Company.
Gemini already enables users to ask questions about a webpage, summarise content, or perform simple tasks. With Skills, Google is taking this a step further by allowing users to store frequently used prompts and run them again without typing them each time.
For example, someone who regularly asks for vegan alternatives while browsing recipes can now save that prompt as a Skill. Once saved, it can be applied instantly to any similar webpage.
Users can save a prompt directly from their chat history. After that, the Skill can be triggered by typing a forward slash (/) or clicking a plus (+) button within the browser. The feature can also run across multiple open tabs, making it useful for tasks that involve comparing or analysing content.
Google says Skills are fully editable, allowing users to tweak prompts as needed. Early testing showed that users applied the feature in areas such as health tracking, shopping comparisons, and summarising long documents.
To make it easier for new users, Google is also launching a built-in Skills library. This will include ready-made workflows across categories such as productivity, budgeting, recipes, and shopping. Users can add these pre-set Skills and customise them to suit their needs.
Just like any other Gemini feature, Skills will require user consent to execute some tasks, like sending an email or scheduling a new event. By doing this, the company will ensure that users will always have control over AI actions within the application.
Now, Skills is being rolled out to desktop Chrome users with logged-in Google accounts. When launching, Skills will support only the English (US) browser version.
This update will help Google make its Artificial Intelligence more accessible and usable for regular people to simplify everyday browsing.