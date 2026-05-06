Google brings Gemini AI to cars, replacing Assistant in major upgrade

Google is bringing its latest AI assistant, Gemini, to cars equipped with “Google built-in,” marking a major shift in how drivers interact with their vehicles. The rollout replaces the existing Google Assistant with a more advanced, conversational system designed to make driving safer and more intuitive.
The move highlights Google’s growing focus on embedding AI into everyday environments including the car.
The update comes soon after General Motors confirmed that Gemini will be available in around four million vehicles from model year 2022 onwards. These include popular brands such as Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC.
However, it seems Google is planning that this rollout will not be limited only to GM automobiles. In fact, Gemini will be rolled out to a broader spectrum of cars.
In any case, it will start its journey in the US, supporting the English language first and foremost.Importantly, the feature will also reach existing vehicles through over-the-air software updates, not just new models.
Cars with Google built in have been around since 2020, but Gemini introduces a much more natural way to interact with them. Instead of rigid commands, drivers can speak in a more relaxed and conversational manner.
For example, a driver could ask for a good restaurant along their route with outdoor seating. Gemini can pull suggestions using Google Maps and then answer follow-up questions about parking, menus, or dietary preferences.
Beyond navigation, Gemini can:
The aim is to reduce distractions while giving drivers more control through voice alone.
A new feature called Gemini Live is also being introduced in beta. It allows for open-ended, real-time conversations while driving.
Drivers can activate it by saying, “Hey Google, let’s talk,” or by tapping a button on the interface. This enables everything from quick brainstorming to learning something new during a journey.
Drivers logged into their Google accounts in compatible vehicles will soon receive prompts to upgrade. Once enabled, Gemini can be accessed through voice commands, on-screen controls, or steering wheel buttons.
Google says future updates will deepen integration with services like Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Home.
As AI becomes a bigger part of everyday technology, the car is quickly turning into the next major space for innovation and Gemini is now at the centre of that shift.