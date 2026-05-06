Google brings Gemini AI to cars, replacing Assistant in major upgrade

Drivers logged into their Google accounts in compatible vehicles will soon receive prompts to upgrade. Once enabled, Gemini can be accessed through voice commands, on-screen controls, or steering wheel buttons. (Image: Google)

Google is bringing its latest AI assistant, Gemini, to cars equipped with “Google built-in,” marking a major shift in how drivers interact with their vehicles. The rollout replaces the existing Google Assistant with a more advanced, conversational system designed to make driving safer and more intuitive.

The move highlights Google’s growing focus on embedding AI into everyday environments including the car.

Rolling out to millions of vehicles

The update comes soon after General Motors confirmed that Gemini will be available in around four million vehicles from model year 2022 onwards. These include popular brands such as Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC.

However, it seems Google is planning that this rollout will not be limited only to GM automobiles. In fact, Gemini will be rolled out to a broader spectrum of cars.