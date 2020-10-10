Google brings five new features for your Android phone

Here we take a look at five new features Google brings for Android users.(Bloomberg)

As Google releases Android 11 alongside the Pixel 5 globally and further plans to release the software to older Pixel phones as well. The tech giant has already begun working to bring further enhancements to the Android 11 experience. According to the recent blog post updated by Google, it announced that the upcoming features would change the way you use your Android smartphone. Here we take a look at five new features Google brings for Android users.

Open apps via Google Assistant

Google is bringing enhanced modification in smart Google assistant through which you can easily ask Google to open any application of your choice and search the required things. It can easily be done by saying ‘Hey Google’ and then giving the required commands.

Screen sharing on Google Duo

The tech giant has finally made it possible to share screen with friends, family and colleagues while being on a video call with them on Google Duo. The feature is already present on Google Meet and enables us to share interesting photos, visuals and miscellaneous content. In addition, Google has introduced a video-message option in Duo which can be sent to a person, in case, one is not available to take a call. This feature comes bundled with automatic caption facility for those with hearing problems and for the surroundings which may not allow you to play the sound.

Blocking spam calls on Phone app

The Phone app will now be able to stop and block unnecessary spam calls automatically and will indeed tell you who is calling and why. Further, Google claims that this feature of Spam Protection will run smoothly on all devices bundled with Android 9 or above.

Enhanced Sound Notifications

Google has upgraded its sound-notification system in its Live Transcribe app which will be beneficial for those with hearing problems. Once enabled, the device will recognise the sound made by a fire alarm, door-knock or appliances’ beep and will alert the user by flashing, vibrating and providing push notifications. Besides that, Wear OS smartwatch can also be synced with the feature to vibrate and send a push notification on similar activity.

Communication through ‘Action Block’ without voice usage

Action block can now be used for interactive communication without using your voice through short phrases and depiction through pictures. It works as an artificial voice for people with cognitive, age-related and speech-related disabilities. Google has also integrated several thousand pictures pertaining to communication symbols from Tobii Dynavox along with existing speech therapy special education materials. Furthermore, it has introduced Japanese, Italian, German and French languages in the application as well.

