scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Must Read

Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play app store in Europe

A number of tech companies have limited distribution and advertising tools to Russian news outlets in recent days.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
March 2, 2022 12:22:45 pm
Google, Google news, Google bans RT, Sputnik,Google has blocked RT, Sputnik from the Play Store in Europe. (Image Source: AP)

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Tuesday that it has blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features.

A number of tech companies have limited distribution and advertising tools to Russian news outlets in recent days as the European Commission readies a ban on them out of concern that they are spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine.

Also Read |Google Play Pass in India FAQ: Here’s everything you need to know

RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Anna Belkina said in a statement on Tuesday that technology companies that have cut her outlet’s distribution have not pointed to any evidence that it has reported falsehoods.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Sputnik did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple Inc said on Tuesday that RT News and Sputnik News were no longer available for download from its App Store outside Russia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Mar 02: Latest News

Advertisement