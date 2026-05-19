Google, Blackstone to launch AI cloud venture to meet data centre demand

Alphabet’s Google and Blackstone said on Mondaythat they will form an artificial intelligence cloud business venture aimed at capitalising on an insatiable demand for AI computing services.

Blackstone, the world’s ⁠largest ​alternative asset manager, will invest an initial $5 billion in equity to help bring 500 megawatts of data centre capacity online in 2027, with further expansion planned over time.

The U.S.-based venture will provide data centre capacity along ​with ​Google’s custom AI chips, known as ⁠Tensor Processing Units, or TPUs, through a compute-as-a-service model.

The total investment value could reach $25 billion, including leverage, according to ‌Bloomberg News.

Both companies did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the Bloomberg report.