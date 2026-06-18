Google bets on Gemini AI to reinvent the smart speaker with new Google Home device

Google is betting that generative AI can breathe new life into the smart speaker market. On June 17, the company unveiled the Google Home Speaker, its first standalone smart speaker in nearly six years and the first audio device built specifically around its Gemini AI platform.

Priced at $99.99 (Rs 9421 approximately), the new speaker marks Google’s biggest rethink of the smart home assistant since the launch of the Nest Audio in 2020. Rather than focusing solely on voice commands, music playback and smart home controls, the company is positioning the device as a conversational AI assistant capable of understanding natural language and handling more complex requests.

The launch reflects Google’s broader strategy of embedding Gemini across its products, from smartphones and search to home devices, as competition intensifies in the AI assistant space.

Unlike older smart speakers that often required users to memorise specific commands, the Google Home Speaker allows more natural interactions. Users can issue multi-step requests such as turning off specific lights while leaving others on, dimming lights, starting music and setting timers in a single sentence.

Gemini can also understand corrections made mid-conversation. For example, a user can begin by saying, “Turn off the coffee maker,” and immediately correct themselves by saying, “I mean, turn it on,” without needing to restart the request.

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The device also supports follow-up conversations through a “Continued Conversation” mode that keeps the microphone active briefly after a response, allowing users to ask additional questions without repeating the “Hey Google” wake phrase.

Google is further expanding the assistant’s personality with 10 new AI-generated voices designed to make interactions feel more conversational. Beyond smart home controls, users can ask Gemini questions on a wide range of topics and engage in deeper discussions similar to those available through the Gemini mobile app.

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While the speaker’s design remains familiar, featuring a rounded shape wrapped in 3D-knit fabric, Google has added subtle changes. A new ring light at the bottom indicates whether the device is listening, processing a request or responding. The speaker will be available globally in Hazel and Porcelain colours, while U.S. buyers will also have Jade and Berry options.

However, not all Gemini features will be included at no extra cost. Google is introducing a new Google Home Premium subscription priced at $10(Rs 943 approximately) per month or $100( Rs 9431 approximately) annually. The paid tier unlocks more advanced AI capabilities, including Gemini Live conversations that allow extended back-and-forth discussions.

Premium subscribers will also be able to use Gemini to analyse footage captured by Nest cameras, generate summaries of activity around the home and provide more detailed insights while users are away.

To encourage adoption, Google will offer six months of Home Premium free with the device before transitioning users to a paid subscription.

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With the Google Home Speaker, Google hopes Gemini can transform smart speakers from simple voice-controlled gadgets into everyday AI companions.