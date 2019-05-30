Google bans apps that facilitate sale of marijuana

Toggle Menu Sections
Google has banned the apps on its app store that facilitate the sale of marijuana or related products, as part of a change to its content policy.

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday banned apps on its app store that facilitate the sale of marijuana or related products, as part of a change to its content policy.

Developers only need to move their shopping cart option outside the app to comply with the new policy, a Google spokesperson told Reuters.

Google said it is working with many of the developers to answer any technical questions and help them implement the changes without customer disruption.

Existing apps would have 30 days post-launch to comply with the policy.

“Google’s decision is a disappointing development that only helps the illegal market thrive, but we are confident that Google, Apple and Facebook will eventually do the right thing,” a spokesperson for Eaze, a marijuana delivery app, said.

