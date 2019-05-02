Google to let users automatically delete Location History Web and App Activity data

Google has announced plans to introduce a new feature for the Google account that will allow users to automatically delete their Location History data. Google will also let users automatically delete Web and App Activity data after a set period of time.

Emphasising on how users will able to manage their data, Google will let them set a time limit — ranging from three months to 18 months — after which the Location History and Web/App Activity data will be deleted. Setting a time limit will also instantly delete any data older than that time.

Google said that it works to keep user data private and secure. It announced that these controls will roll out in the coming weeks.

Once the feature is live, users will have three options to let Google know how long they want to keep their data– Keep until I delete manually, Keep for 18 months (then delete automatically), and Keep for 3 months (then delete automatically). The settings will be available under My Activity.

As of now, users have two options in relation with the data control– either turn off the Location History and Web/App Activity or manually select and delete all or part of their data. While not everyone wants to turn off the Location History and Web/App Activity, the other option of manually selecting and deleting that data is certainly a time-consuming task.

With the option to automatically delete older data, Google may be going in the right direction. The company also mentions that the auto-delete feature is coming “first” to Location History and Web & App Activity. It suggests that the company might roll out this option for more of the user data.