What is Google Assistant Snapshot? How to use it

Google reworked on its Google Assistant Snapshot feed earlier this year and added new cards to the service. Google said that with Snapshot it is focusing on three key areas which are aggregation, acceleration, and automation. These snapshots will differ from person to person depending on the kind of content they use. However, few of these will be similar including weather updates, commute time, and due bills whether its credit card or your phone.

How to use Snapshot

To make it easier to launch, Google introduced a new voice command to open it — “Hey Google, show me my day”. You can use this command once you open the Google Assistant. However, for now, this functionality is only available for those using English as their default language. In the coming months, this command will be rolled out for other languages as well. Earlier, you had to tap on the icon on the bottom left corner to access Snapshot.

What’s new

The summary of other important tasks will also be visible including reminders for upcoming birthdays and holidays. Snapshot will also let you tap on the birthday notification followed by the action you want to take which can be calling, texting, or even singing the birthday song.

Your snapshot will also change cards depending on the time of the day and your chats with Google Assistant. For example, in the morning it will show you your commute, weather, top headlines, and the tasks for the day. On the other hand, it can show your nearest restaurants if you ask Google Assistant about that more often. It will also keep a track of what kind of podcasts you listen to, videos you watch to offer you customised recommendations. There is a Covid-19 alert card available as well to keep you updated with the pandemic-related news.

Availability

Google Assistant Snapshot will work on both Android and iOS devices.

