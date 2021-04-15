Google Assistant gets phone tracking on iOS, other new features

Google Assistant will now make it easier for users to order food online in a few simple steps and the feature is set to be powered by Duplex on the web( P.C: File)

Google Assistant is now offering new features to mark the arrival of the spring season. These features are said to help users tackle small issues that they may face around the house. Users will now be able to find their smartphones at home with ease and will be able to order food in a few simple steps, among other things. The tech giant has listed out a few things that its voice assistant will be able to do in a new blog post. Here are some of the neat tricks Google Assistant has up its sleeve.

Finding your smartphone

Google will now allow users to find their smartphones at home. Users can give this command to their Google Nest smart speakers and smart displays. Saying “Hey Google, find my phone,” will play a sound on the smartphones to help users find their devices. The new feature is supported on all devices, including iPhones. iPhone users who opt to receive notifications and critical alerts from the Google Home app, will get a notification and hear a custom ringing sound even when the smartphone is on silent mode and when Do Not Disturb is enabled, when searching for their smartphones, using the feature.

Ordering food

Google Assistant will now make it easier for users to order food online in a few simple steps. However, the feature will be restricted to restaurant chains in the US for now. The feature is set to be powered by Duplex on the web. Users will be able to order food from select restaurant chains and Google has said that it is looking to add more restaurants later to the platform. Let us look at how you can order food using the platform, for when the feature is supported for you.

Ordering from a restaurant will be as easy as searching for the restaurant, selecting what you want to order and using the Google App on Android and selecting ‘Order Online’ or ‘Order Pickup’. Follow up by selecting ‘Check Out’ and Assistant will automatically fill out details like your contact and address via saved Chrome Autofill details.

Creating a sunrise/sunset routine for smart home devices

Google has released a new sunrise or sunset routine feature for smart home devices that are available globally. The routines are based on the user’s location and will allow them to select preset time-bound actions for the activation or deactivation and functioning of smart devices. For example, users will be able to automatically have their lights turned on and the sprinklers start when the sun goes down.

You can set up the routine by selecting the ‘New Routine’ tab in the Google Home app or Assistant settings. Look for the ‘Add starter’ option under the ‘How to start’ section and you should see options for Sunrise or Sunset. You can now customise the action trigger as per your need.

Assistant Routines

Google has also introduced Assistant Routines which will make it simpler to automatically perform multiple actions at once with a single command. Google has included a dedicated section in Ready-Made Routines to highlight popular suggested actions. Some of these include “Tell me if my battery is low” or “Tell me what happened today in history.” Users can also add shortcuts to their Android home screen for their favourite Routines. Users will need to visit the overview screen for Routines in the Google Home app or Assistant Settings and click the Add to Home Screen icon in the top app bar.

Catch up on Oscars 2021 trivia

Ahead of the 2021 Oscars, Google has also integrated support for quick voice searches around the 93rd Academy Awards show trivia. A quick tool to keep track of your favourite films and stars at the awards, Google Assistant will now allow users to ask for Oscar-related information. For instance, users can ask queries like “Hey Google, when are the Oscars?” or “Hey Google, who’s nominated for Animated Feature Film at the Oscars?” to hear the list of nominees.