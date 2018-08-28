Now you can talk to Google Assistant in Marathi

Google has added support for the Marathi language in the Assistant. Google has added support for the Marathi language in the Assistant.

Google made a slew of announcements at its Google for India 2018 event. Along with the new features for Google Pay, the company has announced some new ‘India-specific’ features for its voice-based Google Assistant including support for the Marathi language. With the emphasis on regional language support, Google is planning to expand the support to seven more Indian languages in the coming months.

The Mountain View company is working with several third-party apps and local providers to bring ‘more functionality’ to Google Assistant. At present, the voice-based assistant is available in two languages in the country that includes English and Hindi. Google Assitant will get the ability to talk in regional languages other than Hindi soon. With the Machine learning, the assistant can now understand languages automatically and respond to queries in the same language. Google aims to improve the user’s experience by implementing new actions to the Assistant on feature and Android Go devices.

Google is working with Where Is My Train to help users get the current status of the train, and integrating Hello English to enable users to learn English using Hindi via Google Assistant. The tech giant is working with Airtel as well to let users check recharge options, plan details and recharge directly via Google Assistant. In addition to this, Google has introduced a new India Builds Actions campaign to help Indian developers learn on how to build Actions on Google in English and Hindi language. The actions are said to be built in less than 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Google at its fourth Google for India 2018 event announced the renaming of Google Tez as Google Pay. The company also announced Project Navlekha that aims to expand the reach of local publishers in India. Google is working with nearly 1,00,000 offline Indian language publishers for this project.

