Ambient Mode on Android will turn a charging phone into smart display

Google has released Ambient Mode for Google Assistant that turns an Android device into a smart display when its plugged in for charging. The company is saying the “proactive experience” for the phone will be rolled out soon beginning with a number of selected devices that run Android 8 or above.

Google announced the Assistant Ambient Mode in a video posted on Twitter and YouTube. The company’s Android Twitter handle also informed that starting next week, the Ambient Mode will be rolling out to Sony Xperia, Nokia, Xiaomi and select Lenovo tablets.

The Ambient Mode in Google Assistant offers a new visual overview to the lock screen that not only enables easy access to notifications, upcoming flights, and reminders but also allows to control music and smart home devices. On standby, the screen also turns into a personal digital photo frame linked to the Google Photos account of the user.

In the video, Google Assistant Product Manager Arvind Chandrababu says that the new screen is about “moving from an app-based way of doing things to an intent-based way of doing things”. Tech publication Arstechnica tried the new Ambient Mode and concluded that it is like having widgets on the lock screen, which used to be the case with the earlier versions of Android.

While your 🔋 charges, Ambient Mode comes to life. Hear how it delivers a proactive Google Assistant experience to your #Android phone. pic.twitter.com/67rrgTTxqO — Android (@Android) November 25, 2019

However, the options on the Ambient Mode are not customisable like widgets. Also, users do not have the option to select which button or information they want to be displayed on the lock screen.

The Ambient Mode was first announced by Google in September this year as a feature that will turn the Android device into a smart display. It said that the mode will be first available on the Lenovo Smart Tab M8, Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Nokia 7.2, and Nokia 6.2.