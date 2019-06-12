Google app gets dark mode in Search, Discover, Settings: Report

A system-wide dark mode is one of the highlights of Google’s Android Q operating system. Before the release of the stable version of the Android Q, the company wants all of the applications ready to go with a dark mode and the first in line are Google’s own first-party applications. As the company continues to roll out the dark mode settings for its apps, Google app itself is the next one to get it, reported XDA Developers.

The report says that Google started the staged rollout of the dark theme for the Google app which includes a dark mode for Google Search, Google Discover, and Google Settings. Once the update reaches users, they can simply turn on the dark mode for Google app from the Google Settings.

The option will be visible under the More section of the Google app. Tap on the ‘Settings’ and go to the ‘General’ tab where you will see the ‘Dark theme’ at the second last spot, below the ‘Nicknames’ option.

Previously, Google applications like Chrome, Drive, Google Keep, and Photos received the dark mode. The background in all of these applications is dark grey instead of pure black and the colours are also muted to lessen the eye strain.

The report mentions that there are still some UI elements of the Google application that have not been themed, even when the dark mode is on. The Google Updates section in the Google app remains white and the Google Assistant also has a white theme in the dark mode.

The dark mode on the Google app is available only on the latest beta version. Also, since it is being implemented through a staged rollout, there is no guarantee that you will be able to test it even when you update your application.