Gmail gets ‘Search Filters,’ Google app receives personalised search result setting

Wednesday, September 22, 2021
By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: September 22, 2021 11:10:17 am
Gmail gets 'Search Filters,' Google app receives personalized search result setting

Google is rolling out a new feature for Gmail users. The feature allows users to filter email and search results to help find the one specific email or piece of information that one is looking for. The Google app has also received a new feature and it now shows a new preference to control “Personal results.”

“Search filters” in Gmail can be used independently or post-search, so it will be a bit easier to choose filtering options from the drop-down lists. For example, you can type a query and further narrow results by selecting search filters like from a colleague’s name, or a specific timeframe.

Also Read |Google and your privacy: A detailed look at all the data it collects, how to manage this better

If you search for emails by sender, then you will be able to choose from a list of suggested senders or search for emails from multiple senders. The company announced the addition of this feature via a blog post.

The feature is being rolled out to Android Gmail users. It will take a few weeks to reach all the users. Google suggests that all the users should receive it before the end of October. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic, and Business customers.

Besides, the Google app has also received an update, which allows users to control personalised results on Search. Users will now be able to disable or enable the ‘personalised search results’ feature, which basically takes information from one’s Google Account to show as personalised results.

When you enable this feature, Google will show personalised search results with the help of these services:

#Auto-complete predictions that include search predictions based on search history.

#Personal answers like location, reminders, and reservations.

#Recommendations based on Google activity like what to watch, where to travel, where to eat etc.

If a user chooses to disable this feature, then Google won’t show personalised search results based on the above-listed features. One can turn off the personalized search result option by heading to Settings > Personal Results on the Google app homepage. The feature was first spotted by 9to5Google.

