Google announces new Finance app, expands portfolio tracking and market intelligence

Google has announced a major update to Google Finance, bringing the platform out of beta with new portfolio management features, AI-powered investment research tools and personalised market briefings. Alongside the web experience, the company has also introduced a dedicated Google Finance app for Android, while confirming that an iOS version will arrive later this year.

The updated Google Finance experience is rolling out globally starting this week. According to Google, the changes are aimed at helping users monitor investments, analyse portfolio performance and receive customised financial updates from a single dashboard.

One of the biggest additions is the redesigned portfolio tracker that consolidates users’ investments into a unified dashboard. Besides displaying portfolio performance, the tool also offers insights into asset allocation and investment distribution. Existing Google Finance portfolios will be migrated automatically, while new portfolios can be created by uploading CSV or PDF files, importing screenshots of holdings or simply describing investments using natural language.