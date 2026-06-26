Google announces new Finance app, expands portfolio tracking and market intelligence

Google has announced a major update to Google Finance, bringing the platform out of beta with new portfolio management features, AI-powered investment research tools and personalised market briefings. Alongside the web experience, the company has also introduced a dedicated Google Finance app for Android, while confirming that an iOS version will arrive later this year.
The updated Google Finance experience is rolling out globally starting this week. According to Google, the changes are aimed at helping users monitor investments, analyse portfolio performance and receive customised financial updates from a single dashboard.
One of the biggest additions is the redesigned portfolio tracker that consolidates users’ investments into a unified dashboard. Besides displaying portfolio performance, the tool also offers insights into asset allocation and investment distribution. Existing Google Finance portfolios will be migrated automatically, while new portfolios can be created by uploading CSV or PDF files, importing screenshots of holdings or simply describing investments using natural language.
Google has also expanded its AI-powered research capabilities. Users can ask questions about their portfolios, such as identifying underrepresented sectors or understanding how fixed-income allocations may affect long-term growth. The company said these tools are designed to provide a deeper analysis of individual investment holdings.
In addition, Google Finance now supports scheduled AI-generated market briefings. Users can create recurring tasks, such as receiving daily pre-market updates on selected stocks, cryptocurrencies or portfolio holdings. These briefings can be customised by editing instructions or linking them to an existing watchlist or investment portfolio.
Once configured, Google Finance generates the updates automatically and delivers them through notifications in the Google app on Android. The same updates will also be available through the research panel on the web version, where users can review or modify their scheduled tasks.
Google has also launched a dedicated Google Finance app for Android, bringing several of the platform’s core features to mobile devices. The app includes access to users’ watchlists, real-time market data, a live financial news feed, AI-powered research tools and ‘Key Moments’ summaries that explain notable stock price movements.
The company said additional web-based capabilities, including live earnings calls, portfolio management and scheduled market briefing features, will be added to the Android app over the coming months. Google also confirmed that a Google Finance app for iOS is planned for release later this year, although it did not specify an exact timeline.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)