Google adds Journeys, new actions, more widgets for Chrome users

Google has announced new features to Chrome that can help you find information and get things done easily while navigating the web, the company said in a blog post. Few of these features are available to the public instantly but others are only available in the beta version. Here are the key features that Google introduced for its Chrome browser.

Journeys

The Journeys feature of Chrome groups together your search history based on topic or intent. (Image: Google) The Journeys feature of Chrome groups together your search history based on topic or intent. (Image: Google)

With Journeys rolling out, you can now easily pick up from where you left. The new feature enables you to revisit any past search history. “You might be researching across multiple pages for hikes for the weekend or information about vaccines, then quickly need to switch over to a last-minute work call, only to forget where you originally left off. Now with Journeys, rolling out in the latest version of Chrome for desktop, you can revisit past explorations grouped by topic,” the company said in its blog post.

When you type a related word into your search bar or visit the Chrome History Journeys page, you see a list of relevant sites you visited and whether it was earlier today or weeks ago. “Journeys will even take into account how much you’ve interacted with a site to put the most relevant information front and center, while also bringing you helpful suggestions on related searches you may want to try next,” Google added.

Google Chrome’s Journeys section is different than Chrome’s history feature because what Journeys does is that it essentially organises and puts together your searches into something called as a ‘topic’. You will be able to see different topics, spanning from earlier in the day to a few weeks ago inside the Journeys section.

For instance, if you like traveling and often browse on traveling. And, if you search for travel on your Journeys section, you will find all the search activity that you searched for. Be it booking a flight, or searching for a nearby restaurant, etc.

According to Google, you will be in complete control of all the data that goes in the Journeys section. You can also delete individual items or entire activity — or even have the option to turn off Journeys completely. It should be noted that clearing your browsing history from Chrome settings will also clear your Journeys activity. Journeys is currently rolling out to Chrome desktop on any OS in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese and Turkish.

Take action directly from address bar

Apart from clearing browsing history from address bar directly, Google has rolled out new actions that can be directly taken from address bar. Some of the new actions are: Manage settings”, “Customize Chrome”, “View your Chrome history”, “Manage accessibility settings”, “Share this tab”, and “Play Chrome Dino game”.

More widgets

Add new Chrome widgets to your Add new Chrome widgets to your Android homescreen. (Image: Google)

Google is adding new Chrome widgets for Android, you can now quickly start a text search, voice search, Lens search or even open an Incognito tab right from your homescreen.

To get the Chrome widget for Android, long press the Chrome icon then select “widgets.”