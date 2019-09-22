Google announces new enhancements for Chrome, release date not confirmed

Google has announced a number of new improvements it will be making to Chrome web browser on both desktop and mobile with future updates. These improvements include a new grid layout for tabs on Android, better tab management for desktop, faster searching and more.

Advertising

The first feature that the company has announced it will be adding to Chrome is a new grid layout for tabs on Android. After it has been added, the web browser will offer users enhanced tab management, thus allowing them to drag and drop tabs on the screen and group tabs.

The company will also be enhancing the tab management for its desktop version of the web browser. It will then no longer show titles when you have a plethora of pages loaded in the browser. Instead, it will show preview thumbnail, which when hovered on will show which website it is.

It will also be improving search speeds by loading search results into the omnibox without the user pressing enter. The same will be the case for sporting events, local weather, and translations.

Advertising

Also Read: As Google Chromebook returns to India, HP says time just right for ‘lighter laptops’

Personalisation is a big focus for the company and it will provide users with more options to customise the web browser according to their needs. It will allow you to change backgrounds of tabs, allow you to colour code the whole browser and more.

Google hasn’t announced when any of these features will go live, however, it does state that there are many more improvements and features, which will accompany these in the upcoming updates.