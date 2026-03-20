Trying to install an APK? Android will soon make you wait 24 hours

Google says the move is meant to make Android more secure. (Image Source: Gemini/AI)

Google has announced a major change to how Android users install APK files, introducing a new “advanced flow” that adds extra steps and delays to sideloading. However, the company insists that sideloading “is here to stay.”

In a blog post, Google clarified that while it had earlier planned to block apps from unknown developers, it is now opting for a middle ground that balances security with user choice.

Under the new system, users will still be able to sideload apps, but the process will become more restrictive. For starters, users will need to complete a one-time setup each time they attempt to install an APK from an unverified source. More notably, they will also have to wait 24 hours before the installation can proceed.