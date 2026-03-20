Trying to install an APK? Android will soon make you wait 24 hours

Google has announced a major change to how Android users install APK files, introducing a new “advanced flow” that adds extra steps and delays to sideloading. However, the company insists that sideloading “is here to stay.”
In a blog post, Google clarified that while it had earlier planned to block apps from unknown developers, it is now opting for a middle ground that balances security with user choice.
Under the new system, users will still be able to sideload apps, but the process will become more restrictive. For starters, users will need to complete a one-time setup each time they attempt to install an APK from an unverified source. More notably, they will also have to wait 24 hours before the installation can proceed.
To begin, users must enable Developer Mode by tapping the build number seven times in the About Phone section. Android will then display warnings asking whether the user is being pressured to disable security features. After enabling the setting, users must restart their device, authenticate using biometrics, and wait a full day before sideloading is allowed.
Once enabled, users can choose to allow installations for either seven days or indefinitely. Google says this “advanced flow” will roll out to all Android devices starting in August 2026.
The move builds on Google’s Android Developer Verification program, introduced in August 2025, aimed at curbing malware, scams, and abuse.
According to Google, attackers often rely on social engineering tactics to trick users into disabling protections and installing harmful apps. While Android already shows warnings during APK installs, the company says these have not been effective enough.
With developer verification, app makers must register with Google to distribute Android apps. If an app comes from an unverified developer, installation may be blocked. In many cases, Android will require an internet connection to check whether the developer is verified, especially for lesser-known apps.
Google also plans to extend these protections to older Android versions through Play Protect, meaning even devices that no longer receive major updates will be affected.
Despite Google positioning the change as a security upgrade, critics argue it undermines Android’s openness.
Several developers recently signed an open letter as part of the “Keep Android Open” campaign, claiming that the mandatory registration process threatens innovation, competition, privacy, and user freedom.
F-Droid, a well-known alternative app store focused on free and open source software, warned that the new system could severely impact independent app distribution and potentially jeopardise platforms like its own.