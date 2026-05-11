Google Android Show 2026 livestream: When, where to watch Google’s big Android event

Google Android Show 2026 will stream on May 12 ahead of I/O 2026. Check livestream time in India, where to watch, and expected Android 17 updates.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 11, 2026 04:03 PM IST
Google Android Show 2026Google typically hosts the Android-focused event before I/O so that it can focus on Gemini and AI-related announcements during the annual developer conference. (Image: Google)
Make us preferred source on Google

Google I/O 2026, the search giant’s annual developer conference, is just around the corner. But ahead of the highly anticipated event, Google will be hosting ‘The Android Show’ on Tuesday, May 12, to share the latest news and updates about its Android ecosystem.

The company is expected to stream a pre-recorded presentation highlighting some of the biggest new features coming to Android and beyond. This year’s Android Show will kick off on Tuesday, May 12 at 1pm ET or 10:30pm IST. It will be livestreamed on YouTube, there is also an event page on Google’s official website.

You can tune into the livestream of The Android Show 2026 by clicking on the embedded link below.

What to expect

Google typically hosts the Android-focused event before I/O so that it can focus on Gemini and AI-related announcements during the annual developer conference.

This year’s I/O is set to take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, United States from May 19 to May 20. While Google has not revealed any specific details about what to expect, it has been billed as “one of the biggest years for Android yet.”

At The Android Show 2026, we are sure to get a preview of the next version of the popular mobile operating system, Android 17. Based on news reports and public betas, Android 17 is expected to come with a new multitasking UI for Android devices and some new options for screen recording, among others.

Also Read | Google I/O 2026 dates announced: Annual developer conference to take place from May 19-20

Beyond Android 17, it is likely that Google will share more information on Aluminum OS, its effort to unify Android and ChromeOS into a single platform. In July 2025, Sameer Samat, the president of Google’s Android ecosystem, confirmed that work has started on the project.

Story continues below this ad

While there have been some purportedly leaked screenshots of the software doing the rounds on social media, it is also possible that Google might save the debut of Aluminum OS for the I/O event.

The company might also share new information about Android XR. At last year’s Android Show, Google showed off the new Material 3 Expressive design language alongside new Gemini features like screen sharing.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments