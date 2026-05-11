Google Android Show 2026 livestream: When, where to watch Google’s big Android event

Google typically hosts the Android-focused event before I/O so that it can focus on Gemini and AI-related announcements during the annual developer conference. (Image: Google)

Google I/O 2026, the search giant’s annual developer conference, is just around the corner. But ahead of the highly anticipated event, Google will be hosting ‘The Android Show’ on Tuesday, May 12, to share the latest news and updates about its Android ecosystem.

The company is expected to stream a pre-recorded presentation highlighting some of the biggest new features coming to Android and beyond. This year’s Android Show will kick off on Tuesday, May 12 at 1pm ET or 10:30pm IST. It will be livestreamed on YouTube, there is also an event page on Google’s official website.

You can tune into the livestream of The Android Show 2026 by clicking on the embedded link below.