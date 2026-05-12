Google Android Show 2026 Live Updates: Google to preview Android 17, Gemini AI upgrades, and more ahead of I/O 2026

Google Android Show 2026 Live: The Android Show 2026: I/O Edition will feature major updates across the Android ecosystem. (Screenshot: Google)

Google Android Show 2026 Live Updates: Ahead of its flagship annual developer conference, Google is set to host The Android Show: I/O edition today (May 12), where the tech giant will unveil major updates across its Android ecosystem, offering an early look at the upcoming Android iteration, new AI features, design enhancements, and a broader roadmap for the future of its OS platform.

As with last year, the event is expected to be a pre-recorded presentation highlighting some of the biggest new features coming to Android and beyond. It will kick off at 10:30pm IST, and will be livestreamed on YouTube as well as the event page on Google’s official website.

Story continues below this ad Tune into the YouTube livestream of The Android Show 2026 by clicking on the embedded link below: From previews of Android 17 and Wear OS 6 to updates on Android XR, new Gemini integrations, and a potential reveal of Aluminum OS, there is plenty to be expected from The Android Show: I/O edition. Follow our live blog for all the biggest announcements and updates as they happen. Live Updates May 12, 2026 02:17 PM IST Recap: Google Android Show 2025 At last year’s Android Show, Google showed off the new Material 3 Expressive design language alongside new Gemini features like screen sharing. It also announced new device-specific features to its Advanced Protection programme, which is designed to protect public figures such as politicians and journalists from various digital threats. A USB protection feature was unveiled, allowing only charging from a new USB connection when the device is locked. Google announced Gemini rolling out in Android TV to answer quick questions and launch streaming apps. Gemini coming to cars, to help drivers find locations, summarise text messages or use Gemini Live for conversational questions, was also announced last year. May 12, 2026 01:53 PM IST Google Android Show 2026: Where to watch This year’s Android Show will kick off on Tuesday, May 12 at 1pm ET or 10:30pm IST. It will be livestreamed on YouTube, there is also an event page on Google’s official website. The company is expected to stream a pre-recorded presentation highlighting some of the biggest new features coming to Android and beyond. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Sameer Samat, the president of Google’s Android ecosystem, and other executives are expected to be part of the presentation. May 12, 2026 01:52 PM IST Google Android Show 2026: What to expect Google typically hosts the Android-focused event before I/O so that it can focus on Gemini and AI-related announcements during the annual developer conference. We are sure to get a preview of the next Android version today. Based on news reports, Android 17 is expected to come with a new multitasking UI for Android devices and some new options for screen recording, among others. It is also likely that Google will share more information on Aluminum OS, its effort to unify Android and ChromeOS into a single platform. The company might also share new information about Android XR. But if we are to see any new hardware, it is more likely to be revealed at I/O 2026 later this month, and it is likely to be Android XR-related than something new from the Pixel family Google could also introduce Gemini 4 upgrades for better on-device experiences, along with other new Android features.

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