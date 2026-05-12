Google Android Show 2026 Live Updates: Google to preview Android 17, Gemini AI upgrades, and more ahead of I/O 2026

At last year’s Android Show, Google showed off the new Material 3 Expressive design language alongside new Gemini features like screen sharing.
It also announced new device-specific features to its Advanced Protection programme, which is designed to protect public figures such as politicians and journalists from various digital threats.
A USB protection feature was unveiled, allowing only charging from a new USB connection when the device is locked.
Google announced Gemini rolling out in Android TV to answer quick questions and launch streaming apps. Gemini coming to cars, to help drivers find locations, summarise text messages or use Gemini Live for conversational questions, was also announced last year.