Google Android Show 2026: From Gemini Intelligence to Googlebook, a look at key announcements

At Google’s The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026, on Tuesday, May 12, the company unveiled one of its most advanced updates to the Android ecosystem yet, with Gemini AI taking centre stage across phones, tablets, cars, laptops, and even future smart glasses. The company showcased the evolution of Android from a traditional operating system into what it calls an ‘intelligence system’, powered by proactive AI features that can automate tasks, personalise experiences, and work across apps and devices.

From productivity and entertainment to safety and personalisation, the announcements signal Google’s push to make Android more connected, context-aware, and deeply integrated into everyday life.

Here is a look at everything that was announced at The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026.

Android 17 brings stronger scam protection, theft security and privacy upgrades

Google has detailed a major set of security and privacy upgrades coming to Android in 2026, focused on scam prevention, theft protection, and safer AI experiences. Android 17 will introduce verified banking call protection to block spoofed scam calls pretending to be financial institutions, while Live Threat Detection will use on-device AI to identify suspicious app behaviour in real time. The update also strengthens theft protection with biometric locking for lost devices, improved PIN protection, and expanded anti-theft features enabled by default. Privacy upgrades include temporary location sharing, clearer location-use indicators, and a new contact picker that limits app access to selected contacts only. Google is also adding Android OS verification, stronger AI privacy safeguards, and enhanced protections against malware, fake apps, and OTP theft.



(Image: Google) (Image: Google)

Google unveils ‘Googlebook’, a Gemini-powered laptop

Google has teased GoogleBook, a new category of AI-first laptops designed around Gemini intelligence. Positioned as the next evolution beyond Chromebooks, the Googlebook combines Chrome, Google Play apps, and a modern AI-focused operating system built for proactive assistance and seamless cross-device experiences. One of its standout features is Magic Pointer, an AI-enhanced cursor that offers contextual suggestions and actions directly on screen, such as scheduling meetings or visualising design ideas instantly. Google is also introducing “Create your widget”, which lets users generate custom dashboards using prompts and connected Google apps like Gmail and Calendar. Googlebook is deeply integrated with Android phones, allowing users to access mobile apps and files directly from the laptop without downloads or transfers. The devices are being developed with partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, with launches expected later this year.

Android Auto gets Gemini AI, immersive Maps and in-car video streaming

Another highlight was a major upgrade for Android Auto and cars with Google built-in, bringing redesigned visuals, smarter AI features, and expanded entertainment options. The new Android Auto experience introduces Material 3-inspired customisation, widgets, and Immersive Navigation in Google Maps with enhanced 3D visuals, lane guidance, and terrain details. Google is also adding full HD video streaming support for apps like YouTube when vehicles are parked, alongside Dolby Atmos spatial audio in supported cars. Gemini AI is becoming more deeply integrated, enabling contextual actions such as replying to messages, finding information from apps, and even placing food orders through services like DoorDash. Cars with Google built-in will additionally gain support for apps like Zoom, improved Maps functionality using vehicle cameras, and deeper vehicle-aware Gemini integrations. The updates will roll out across multiple automakers, including BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Tata, Volvo, and others, throughout 2026.

Pause Point wants you to think before you doomscroll

Pause Point is a new digital wellbeing tool designed to help users break mindless scrolling habits and use apps more intentionally. Instead of fully locking apps or relying on easy-to-ignore timers, the feature introduces a 10-second pause before opening distracting apps, encouraging users to reflect on why they opened the app in the first place. During the pause, users can try breathing exercises, set usage timers, view favourite photos, or switch to healthier alternatives like audiobooks. To prevent impulsive disabling, turning off Pause Point requires restarting the phone, adding an extra layer of friction. The feature aims to help users regain control over screen time and reduce autopilot app usage without completely restricting access.

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Android 17 adds new AI tools and creator features for Instagram, YouTube

Google has announced a range of creator-focused features coming with Android 17, aimed at making content creation faster and more seamless. One of the biggest additions is Screen Reactions, which lets users record themselves and their screen simultaneously for easier reaction videos without needing extra apps or green screens. Android is also deepening its Instagram integration with Ultra HDR support, built-in video stabilisation, Night Sight enhancements, and improved upload quality. Google says recent tests showed Android flagship uploads performing as well as or better than rival platforms in video quality. Instagram’s Edits app is also getting new AI-powered tools like Smart Enhance for instant upscaling and Sound Separation to isolate voices and reduce unwanted noise. Adobe Premiere is additionally set to arrive on Android later this year, while Android tablets are receiving better optimisation for content editing workflows.

Google teases Gemini-powered Android future at The Android Show 2026

At The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026, Google outlined its vision for the future of Android, with a major focus on Gemini-powered AI experiences and smarter device interactions. Android Ecosystem President Sameer Samat described Android as evolving into an “intelligence system” capable of understanding user intent and taking action more naturally across devices. Google highlighted upcoming Android platform upgrades, expanded AI integrations, and new experiences that go beyond smartphones. The company also emphasised its open ecosystem and partnerships that help bring new technologies to billions of users quickly. Google said the broader goal is to make devices more helpful while reducing screen dependence, allowing users to focus more on real-world activities. The event also teased upcoming developer-focused announcements at Google I/O and offered an early glimpse at new smart glasses expected to launch later this year.

Google Introduces New 3D Emoji for More Expressive Messaging

Google has unveiled a new collection of 3D emoji called Noto 3D, designed to make digital conversations feel more expressive and lifelike. The updated emojis aim to add more depth, texture, and physicality to online communication, evolving beyond the flat designs commonly used over the past decade. Google says the new emoji are intended to help users convey emotions and presence more naturally in chats and social posts. The rollout will begin on Pixel phones later this year before expanding across Google platforms. The company described emoji as a universal digital language that continues to evolve alongside modern communication habits, with the new 3D designs bringing a more animated and emotionally engaging feel to everyday messaging.

(Image: Google) (Image: Google)

Chrome on Android gets the Gemini AI assistant, auto-browsing tools

Google is bringing new Gemini-powered AI features to Chrome on Android next month, aimed at making mobile browsing smarter and more productive. Built on the Gemini 3.1 model, the update introduces an AI browsing assistant that can summarise articles, explain complex topics, and answer questions about webpages directly within Chrome. Users will also be able to connect Gemini with apps like Gmail, Calendar, and Keep for tasks such as adding events or saving notes. The update also includes “Nano Banana” for AI-powered image customisation and “auto browse”, which can automate tasks like booking parking or updating online orders. Google said the features include built-in security protections and user confirmations for sensitive actions. Gemini in Chrome will roll out first in the US on select Android 12+ devices.

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Google outlines a privacy-first vision for Gemini-powered Android

Google has detailed how it plans to build Gemini Intelligence into Android while keeping security and privacy at the core. The company said Android is evolving from a traditional operating system into an “intelligence system” capable of understanding user context, anticipating needs, and completing tasks on their behalf. To support this shift, Google is focusing on three key principles: explicit user control, comprehensive data protection, and operational transparency. Users will have granular controls over AI features, including app automation and data sharing permissions.According to Google, technologies like Private Compute Core and protected KVM will help secure sensitive data, while new safeguards will defend against threats such as prompt injection. Android will also introduce clearer visibility into AI activity through progress indicators, privacy dashboards, and open-source security components for independent auditing.

Android adds easier file sharing and iPhone switching features

Google has announced new Android features focused on making file sharing, device switching, and connectivity more seamless. Quick Share is gaining easier compatibility with iOS sharing workflows on supported Android devices, starting with Pixel phones and expanding to brands including Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and HONOR later this year. For devices without direct compatibility, Android users can generate QR codes through Quick Share to instantly share files with iPhones and other iOS devices via the cloud. Google also said Quick Share will soon integrate directly into apps like WhatsApp. In addition, Android is improving its iPhone-to-Android migration process with Apple, allowing wireless transfer of passwords, photos, messages, apps, contacts, home screen layouts, and even eSIM data to new Android devices.

Android gets proactive Gemini AI for apps, browsing and daily tasks

Google has introduced Gemini Intelligence for Android, bringing proactive AI-powered features to upcoming Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices. The update enables Gemini to automate multi-step tasks across apps, such as booking rides, shopping from grocery lists, managing schedules, and filling forms using connected app data. Chrome on Android is also getting Gemini integration for smarter browsing, research, summaries, and automated actions like reservations and bookings. Google is introducing ‘Rambler’, a speech-to-text feature that converts natural speech into polished messages while supporting multilingual conversations. Users will also be able to create custom AI-powered widgets using natural language prompts. Google shared that Gemini Intelligence is designed with privacy controls, requiring user permission before taking actions. The features will begin rolling out this summer and expand to Android watches, cars, glasses, and laptops later this year.